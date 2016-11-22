FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings updates on investment agreement
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 22, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings updates on investment agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Investors, target companies, actual controllers and Xishan Schools entered into investment agreement

* Aggregate amount of consideration payable by mega perfect international under investment agreement is RMB350 million

* Mega Perfect International agreed to acquire 58.3% of equity interest in BVI co from actual controllers

* Intends to pay consideration by combination of internal resources, debt and/or equity financing

* Fc Education (Sz) conditionally agreed to acquire 58.3% of equity interest in Xishan Education

* Pursuant to investment agreement Fc Education (Sz) agreed to acquire 58.3% of equity interest in Xishan Education Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.