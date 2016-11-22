BRIEF-China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings updates on investment agreement

Nov 22 (Reuters) - China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd :
* Investors, target companies, actual controllers and Xishan Schools entered into investment agreement
* Aggregate amount of consideration payable by mega perfect international under investment agreement is RMB350 million
* Mega Perfect International agreed to acquire 58.3% of equity interest in BVI co from actual controllers
* Intends to pay consideration by combination of internal resources, debt and/or equity financing
* Fc Education (Sz) conditionally agreed to acquire 58.3% of equity interest in Xishan Education
* Pursuant to investment agreement Fc Education (Sz) agreed to acquire 58.3% of equity interest in Xishan Education Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: