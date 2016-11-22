FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-RM Group updates on transaction concerning disposal of subsidiaries
November 22, 2016

BRIEF-RM Group updates on transaction concerning disposal of subsidiaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - RM Group Holdings Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction Concerning Disposal Of Subsidiaries

* Purchaser and vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal at an aggregate consideration of hk$4.5 million

* Unit has conditionally agreed to dispose of sale shares, representing 40% of issued share capital of target co, a unit of co

* Group expects to recognize a gain of approximately hk$654,000 from disposal as at 30 september 2016

* Group expects to recognize a gain of approximately hk$787,000 from disposal upon completion of corporate reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

