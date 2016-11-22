BRIEF-RM Group updates on transaction concerning disposal of subsidiaries

Nov 22 (Reuters) - RM Group Holdings Ltd
* Discloseable Transaction Concerning Disposal Of Subsidiaries
* Purchaser and vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Deal at an aggregate consideration of hk$4.5 million
* Unit has conditionally agreed to dispose of sale shares, representing 40% of issued share capital of target co, a unit of co
* Group expects to recognize a gain of approximately hk$654,000 from disposal as at 30 september 2016
* Group expects to recognize a gain of approximately hk$787,000 from disposal upon completion of corporate reorganization