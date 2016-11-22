FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Duke Energy Beckjord LLC announces settlement related to 2014 Ohio oil spill
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 4:01 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Duke Energy Beckjord LLC announces settlement related to 2014 Ohio oil spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp :

* Duke Energy Beckjord LLC announces settlement related to 2014 Ohio oil spill

* Agreement includes 1 misdemeanor violation of clean water act, fine of $1 million, $100,000 contribution to Foundation For Ohio River Education

* Already reimbursed government and private entities approximately $950,000 for costs incurred in connection with spill

* Agreement between U.S. Attorney's Office, Duke Energy Beckjord LLC regarding 9,000-gallon diesel fuel oil spill into ohio river in Aug. 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.