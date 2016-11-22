BRIEF-Duke Energy Beckjord LLC announces settlement related to 2014 Ohio oil spill

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Duke Energy Corp :

* Duke Energy Beckjord LLC announces settlement related to 2014 Ohio oil spill

* Agreement includes 1 misdemeanor violation of clean water act, fine of $1 million, $100,000 contribution to Foundation For Ohio River Education

* Already reimbursed government and private entities approximately $950,000 for costs incurred in connection with spill

* Agreement between U.S. Attorney's Office, Duke Energy Beckjord LLC regarding 9,000-gallon diesel fuel oil spill into ohio river in Aug. 2014