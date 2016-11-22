BRIEF-Qualstar Corp to initiate stock repurchase program
* Board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase program to acquire up to $750,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 22 Duke Energy Corp :
* Duke Energy Beckjord LLC announces settlement related to 2014 Ohio oil spill
* Agreement includes 1 misdemeanor violation of clean water act, fine of $1 million, $100,000 contribution to Foundation For Ohio River Education
* Already reimbursed government and private entities approximately $950,000 for costs incurred in connection with spill
* Agreement between U.S. Attorney's Office, Duke Energy Beckjord LLC regarding 9,000-gallon diesel fuel oil spill into ohio river in Aug. 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board of directors has authorized a stock repurchase program to acquire up to $750,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Divergent Energy Services Corp qtrly revenue $4 mln versus $1.2 mln last year
* Ireland lacks specialised supervisors for risky trade -source