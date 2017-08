Nov 22 (Reuters) - Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :

* Q3 net profit 112,577 euros ($119,591) versus 122,930 euros year ago

* Q3 turnover 16.6 million euros versus 15.6 million euros year ago

* 9-Month EBITDA 5.9 million euros, up 8.9 percent versus year ago

* Says an impact of discontinued operations is reflected in financial data presented for Q3/9-Month 2015

