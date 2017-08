Nov 22 (Reuters) - Grivalia Properties REIC :

* Acquired Arcania Business Centre property in Athens for 14.3 million euros ($15.21 million)

* Says property acquisition partially funded by 12 million euros coming from its 2014 capital increase

