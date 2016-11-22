FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Wai Chi Holdings says Rexell Technology to acquire all issued shares of Wai Chi Holdings
November 22, 2016 / 3:21 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Wai Chi Holdings says Rexell Technology to acquire all issued shares of Wai Chi Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Wai Chi Holdings Co Ltd

* Rexell technology company to acquire all issued shares in capital of wai chi holdings company limited

* Deal for an offer price of HK$2.00 per offer share

* Offeror would finance consideration payable by it under offer by facility

* An application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 23 november 2016

* Offer is valued at HK$207.1 million based on offer price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

