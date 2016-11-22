BRIEF-CME announces temporary suspension of corn futures contracts listing schedule

Nov 22 (Reuters) - CME Group Inc :

* CME announces temporary suspension of corn futures and mini-sized corn futures contracts listing schedule

* CME says effective on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, for trade date Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, and pending all relevant CFTC regulatory review periods, The Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. (CBOT) will implement amendments to the listing schedule of the corn futures

* CME says will temporarily delay listing of the July 2020 and December 2020 contract months which were scheduled to be listed on Dec. 14, 2016

* CME says until further notice, contracts' listed contract months shall be limited to all contract months (March, May, July, September and December) of 2017, 2018, and 2019.

* CME says "the exchange is in the process of soliciting feedback regarding a potential expansion of the corn futures contract's delivery territory to St. Louis" ( Source: bit.ly/2fO4s4j ) (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru)