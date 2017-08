Nov 22 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Majority of U.S. state & local govts inherently stable despite growing divergence from minority

* U.S. tax-Supported credits do face significant credit issues that could threaten credit quality if left unaddressed

* Some U.S. State and local governments continue to face significant difficulty maintaining structural balance

* Challenges like rising pension burdens are particularly acute for certain credits Source text for Eikon: