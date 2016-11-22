FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants amends, restates Line of Credit to increase line to $250 mln - SEC filing
November 22, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-BJ's Restaurants amends, restates Line of Credit to increase line to $250 mln - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - BJ's Restaurants Inc

* Effective November 18, 2016, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. entered into a Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement - SEC filing

* Interest on Line of Credit is payable monthly,Line of Credit expires,all borrowings must be repaid on or before Nov 18, 2021

* Line of Credit may be increased up to $350 million at Co's request, with consent of Administrative Agent & agreement of one or more Lenders

* Amended and restated its existing unsecured revolving Line of Credit to increase line to $250 million from $200 million- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2gh99Cq) Further company coverage:

