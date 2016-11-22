Toyota recalls 838,000 Sienna minivans to fix sliding door issue
Nov 22 Toyota Motor Corp said it was recalling about 838,000 Sienna minivans to fix an issue that may arise while operating sliding doors of the vehicles.
Nov 22 Southwest Airlines Co :
* Appearance Technicians, represented by Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association,have voted to ratify 4-year tentative agreement
* New collective bargaining agreement takes effect immediately, ahead of current contract's February 2017 amendable date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Canada defence minister: will explore the purchase of 18 new Boeing Super Hornet aircraft (corrects from "will buy 18 new") (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
MONTREAL, Nov 21 Investors Group and GWL Realty Advisors are set to buy two Montreal office buildings from Germany's KanAm Grund Group for around C$415 million ($308.99 million), though the transaction has not been finalized, two sources familiar with the deal said.