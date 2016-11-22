FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abano Healthcare expects increase in underlying NPAT from continuing businesses for first half
November 22, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Abano Healthcare expects increase in underlying NPAT from continuing businesses for first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd

* intends to pay an interim dividend of between 11 to 16 cents per share, for six months ending 30 november 2016.

* expects an increase of at least 35% in underlying npat from continuing businesses for first half of 2017 financial year

* underlying npat for six month period to 30 november 2016 expected to be between $5.0 to $5.6 million.

* expects healthcare partners' offer price would reduce to $9.84 to $9.89 per share for 30.99% of abano shares

* believes public communications from peter and anya hutson and james reeves about payment of dividends have been confusing to shareholders

* their subsequent media statements to clarify 'misleading claims by abano' in regards to dividend issue have been disingenuous and incorrect."

* all figures in nz$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

