9 months ago
BRIEF-Raymond James' total securities commissions and fees of $317 million for Oct
November 22, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Raymond James' total securities commissions and fees of $317 million for Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc

* Raymond James says total securities commissions and fees of $317 million for Oct increased 10 percent compared to Oct 2015 and were essentially flat with Sept 2016

* Raymond James Financial says Oct financial AUM of $75.6 billion increased 10 percent over October 2015 but declined 2 percent compared to September 2016

* Raymond James Financial says October client AUM of $599.5 billion were up 19 percent over October 2015 but down 1 percent compared to September 2016 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2g0H2Xj) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
