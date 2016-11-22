BRIEF-Raymond James' total securities commissions and fees of $317 million for Oct

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc

* Raymond James says total securities commissions and fees of $317 million for Oct increased 10 percent compared to Oct 2015 and were essentially flat with Sept 2016

* Raymond James Financial says Oct financial AUM of $75.6 billion increased 10 percent over October 2015 but declined 2 percent compared to September 2016

* Raymond James Financial says October client AUM of $599.5 billion were up 19 percent over October 2015 but down 1 percent compared to September 2016