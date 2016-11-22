Nov 22 Staples Inc -

* On November 22, 2016 entered into a credit agreement

* New credit agreement provides for a maximum borrowing of $1.0 billion in U.S. dollars and alternative currencies - SEC filing

* Staples may increase borrowing limit to $1.5 billion - SEC filing

* Amounts under new credit agreement may be borrowed until Nov 22, 2021, which maturity date may be extended up to Nov 22, 2023