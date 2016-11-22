BRIEF-Zosano Pharma announces sale of non-strategic asset
* Zosano Pharma Corp says has sold all of its interest in Zosano Inc for an aggregate cash purchase price of $225,000
Nov 22 Staples Inc -
* On November 22, 2016 entered into a credit agreement
* New credit agreement provides for a maximum borrowing of $1.0 billion in U.S. dollars and alternative currencies - SEC filing
* Staples may increase borrowing limit to $1.5 billion - SEC filing
* Amounts under new credit agreement may be borrowed until Nov 22, 2021, which maturity date may be extended up to Nov 22, 2023 Source text: (bit.ly/2gz9djE) Further company coverage:
* Will issue up to 2 million non-flow-through units ("nfts") at a price of $0.25 per nft
* Company anticipates raising up to $8 million under offering