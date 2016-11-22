BRIEF-Madison Square Garden Co notifies customers of payment card incident

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Madison Square Garden Co -

* The Madison Square Garden Co notifies customers of payment card incident

* Issue may have affected cards used at merchandise and food and beverage locations at Madison Square Garden, the theater at Madison Square Garden

* Issue may have affected cards used at merchandise and food and beverage locations at radio city music hall, Beacon theatre and Chicago theatre

* Not all cards used during timeframe affected, and incident did not involve cards used at MSG websites, venues' box offices or on ticketmaster

* Data contained in magnetic stripe on payment cards swiped in person between Nov 9, 2015 and Oct 24, 2016 may be affected

* Worked with security firms to stop it and to implement enhanced security measures; also working with law enforcement regarding matter

* Notifying customers that it identified and has addressed a payment card issue