Nov 22 Madison Square Garden Co -
* The Madison Square Garden Co notifies customers of payment
card incident
* Issue may have affected cards used at merchandise and food
and beverage locations at Madison Square Garden, the theater at
Madison Square Garden
* Issue may have affected cards used at merchandise and food
and beverage locations at radio city music hall, Beacon theatre
and Chicago theatre
* Not all cards used during timeframe affected, and incident
did not involve cards used at MSG websites, venues' box offices
or on ticketmaster
* Data contained in magnetic stripe on payment cards swiped
in person between Nov 9, 2015 and Oct 24, 2016 may be affected
* Worked with security firms to stop it and to implement
enhanced security measures; also working with law enforcement
regarding matter
* Notifying customers that it identified and has addressed a
payment card issue
