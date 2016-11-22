BRIEF-Air New Zealand says it carried 1.2 mln passengers in October

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd
* air new zealand carried 1.2 million passengers during month of october, an increase of 7.1% compared to same period last year
* Oct revenue passenger kilometres were 8.9% higher on a capacity (asks) increase of 10.4%
* oct group load factors were down 1.2 percentage points overall to 82.5%
* signed a licensing agreement to overhaul and repair auxiliary power units produced by honeywell aerospace at christchurch base.
* eight year deal will see Air New Zealand as only certified honeywell maintenance shop for apu 131-9a model in oceania
* eight year deal will see Air New Zealand as only certified honeywell maintenance shop for apu 131-9a model in oceania
* agreement will also create 45 new jobs in Christchurch, majority of which are high skilled engineering jobs.