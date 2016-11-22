FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Air New Zealand says it carried 1.2 mln passengers in October
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
November 22, 2016 / 10:31 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Air New Zealand says it carried 1.2 mln passengers in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd

* air new zealand carried 1.2 million passengers during month of october, an increase of 7.1% compared to same period last year

* Oct revenue passenger kilometres were 8.9% higher on a capacity (asks) increase of 10.4%

* oct group load factors were down 1.2 percentage points overall to 82.5%

* Oct, group load factors were down 1.2 percentage points overall to 82.5%.

* signed a licensing agreement to overhaul and repair auxiliary power units produced by honeywell aerospace at christchurch base.

* eight year deal will see Air New Zealand as only certified honeywell maintenance shop for apu 131-9a model in oceania

* agreement will also create 45 new jobs in Christchurch, majority of which are high skilled engineering jobs. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.