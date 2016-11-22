BRIEF-Air New Zealand says it carried 1.2 mln passengers in October

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Air New Zealand Ltd

* air new zealand carried 1.2 million passengers during month of october, an increase of 7.1% compared to same period last year

* Oct revenue passenger kilometres were 8.9% higher on a capacity (asks) increase of 10.4%

* oct group load factors were down 1.2 percentage points overall to 82.5%

* signed a licensing agreement to overhaul and repair auxiliary power units produced by honeywell aerospace at christchurch base.

* eight year deal will see Air New Zealand as only certified honeywell maintenance shop for apu 131-9a model in oceania

* agreement will also create 45 new jobs in Christchurch, majority of which are high skilled engineering jobs.