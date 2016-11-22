BRIEF-Arvida Group reports net profit after tax of $19.4 million for six months to 30 Sept 2016

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Arvida Group Ltd

* Net profit after tax of $19.4 million for six months to 30 september 2016

* Arvida entered into a conditional agreement to acquire 100% of shares in cascades retirement resort limited for $21.2 million

* For first six months to 30 sept 2016, total revenue for period increased to $46.9 million

* Approved a dividend of 1.1 cents per share for september quarter

* Arvida group-acquisition is immediately accretive to earnings, to be funded from existing debt facilities with gearing increasing to 14% post completion

* "expect group to continue to perform well with this momentum continuing for full year"

