Nov 22 (Reuters) - Amerisourcebergen Corp

* AmerisourceBergen says on Nov 18, co, units entered into sixth amendment, restatement agreement to amend, restate credit agreement, dated as of March 18, 2011

* Multi-Currency revolving credit facility was amended to extend maturity date of facility to Nov 18, 2021