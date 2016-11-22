FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Urban Outfitters sees Q4 gross margin rate to decrease vs. prior year - conf call
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters sees Q4 gross margin rate to decrease vs. prior year - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc

* Urban Outfitters executive - Capital expenditures for fiscal 2017 are planned at approximately $160 million - conf call

* Urban Outfitters executive - Planning to open total of about 23 net new stores for the year, excluding food and beverage division - conf call

* Urban Outfitters executive - Believe Q4 gross margin rate could decrease versus prior year primarily driven by higher markdowns - conf call

* Urban Outfitters executive - Overall traffic fell by mid single-digits in Q3 for the second consecutive year - conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.