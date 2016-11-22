FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Richard Donnelly, current independent chairman of board, notified company of his intention to retire from Oshkosh board
November 22, 2016 / 10:35 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Richard Donnelly, current independent chairman of board, notified company of his intention to retire from Oshkosh board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Oshkosh Corp

* Oshkosh says on Nov 22, Richard Donnelly, current independent chairman of board, notified company of his intention to retire from board - SEC filing

* Oshkosh Corp says on Nov 18, Richard Sim, member of board of co, notified company of his intention to retire from board by resigning effective as of Nov 22

* Oshkosh says in light of intention of Donnelly to retire from board, elected Craig Omtvedt, member of board, to serve as independent chairman of board

* Board acted to approve a reduction in size of board from 13 directors to 12 directors effective November 22, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

