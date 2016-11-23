FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-ABX Air continues discussions with pilots' union to resolve dispute
#Market News
November 23, 2016 / 2:06 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-ABX Air continues discussions with pilots' union to resolve dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Air Transport Services Group Inc

* ABX Air, union for its pilots participated in conference with U.S. District court judge to consider complaint for injunctive relief

* Complaint seeks to enjoin illegal work stoppage by its pilots and their union that began early this morning

* Judge required that union must file its answer to complaint no later than noon tomorrow

* Abx air continues to hold discussions with pilots' union representatives to resolve matters in dispute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

