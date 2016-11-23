GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks share some Wall St joy, US yields a burden
* China stocks highest since Jan as Wall St reaches record peaks
Nov 22 Air Transport Services Group Inc
* ABX Air, union for its pilots participated in conference with U.S. District court judge to consider complaint for injunctive relief
* Complaint seeks to enjoin illegal work stoppage by its pilots and their union that began early this morning
* Judge required that union must file its answer to complaint no later than noon tomorrow
* Abx air continues to hold discussions with pilots' union representatives to resolve matters in dispute Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China stocks highest since Jan as Wall St reaches record peaks
Nov 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Mosaic Capital Corporation reports Q3 2016 financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: