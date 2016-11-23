Nov 22 Air Transport Services Group Inc

* ABX Air, union for its pilots participated in conference with U.S. District court judge to consider complaint for injunctive relief

* Complaint seeks to enjoin illegal work stoppage by its pilots and their union that began early this morning

* Judge required that union must file its answer to complaint no later than noon tomorrow

* Abx air continues to hold discussions with pilots' union representatives to resolve matters in dispute