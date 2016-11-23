BRIEF-Estia Health provides strategic review update, reaffirms earnings guidance of EBITDA for fy17

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Estia Health Ltd

* Finalises appointment of Norah Barlow as our permanent ceo

* Estimated that phase one of refurbishment program will deliver approximately $4 million in additional ebitda on a stabilised basis

* Steven Boggiano will continue in role of acting chief financial officer

* Estimated that phase one of refurbishment program will deliver an estimated further capital expenditure outlay of $9 million

* Reaffirms earnings guidance of $86 million-$90 million of underlying ebitda for fy2017; remains "comfortably" within its debt covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: