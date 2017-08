Nov 23 (Reuters) - Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group Re Ltd

* Guidance for fy17 distribution increases from 12.6 CPU to 13.0 CPU , a 6.5% increase on fy16

* "Low interest costs continue to have a material positive impact on our results"

* To lift funds from operations of FFO per unit for fy17 from 14.0 CPU to 14.4 CPU