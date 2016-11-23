BRIEF-Australian Vintage says expects to achieve annual grape savings of approximately $9.0 million

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian Vintage Ltd

* Expect to achieve annual grape savings of approximately $9.0 million

* Global conditions remain tough

* "Some of our third party growers have had some damage from storm and it will take some time to assess impact on next year's grape crop"

* "Expected cash flow benefit is $35 million over lease term"

* Expect our fy net profit after tax to be down by about $3.0 million against last year's result of $7.1 million before one off items

* "Expect our cash flow to continue to improve due to removal of some of our onerous grower contracts and recent termination of a vineyard lease" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: