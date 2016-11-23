FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Australian Vintage says expects to achieve annual grape savings of approximately $9.0 million
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
November 23, 2016 / 3:46 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Australian Vintage says expects to achieve annual grape savings of approximately $9.0 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Australian Vintage Ltd

* Expect to achieve annual grape savings of approximately $9.0 million

* Global conditions remain tough

* "Some of our third party growers have had some damage from storm and it will take some time to assess impact on next year's grape crop"

* "Expected cash flow benefit is $35 million over lease term"

* Expect our fy net profit after tax to be down by about $3.0 million against last year's result of $7.1 million before one off items

* "Expect our cash flow to continue to improve due to removal of some of our onerous grower contracts and recent termination of a vineyard lease" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.