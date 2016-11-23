FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sa Sa International Holdings says hy turnover decreased by 4.0% to hk$3.63 billion
November 23, 2016 / 4:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Sa Sa International Holdings says hy turnover decreased by 4.0% to hk$3.63 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd

* Board resolved to declare an interim dividend of 5.0 hk cents per share and a special dividend of 4.0 hk cents per share

* Group's hy turnover decreased by 4.0% to hk$3.63 billion

* Group expects decline in sales to continue to narrow in second half of fiscal year

* Hy profit for period hk$96 million versus hk$153.0 million

* "In macau, we are optimistic about retail sector growth, since central government has identified macau tourism as a key economic focus"

* "In q3 of fy 2016/17 retail sales and same store sales in hong kong and macau increased by 2.9% and 0.1% year-on-year respectively"

* In singapore, group will continue to realise synergies following takeover of operations by malaysian management team

* "Profitability will continue to be impacted by strong competition and with lower gross profit margins in hong kong and macau" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

