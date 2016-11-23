BRIEF-Sa Sa International Holdings says hy turnover decreased by 4.0% to hk$3.63 billion

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd

* Board resolved to declare an interim dividend of 5.0 hk cents per share and a special dividend of 4.0 hk cents per share

* Group's hy turnover decreased by 4.0% to hk$3.63 billion

* Group expects decline in sales to continue to narrow in second half of fiscal year

* Hy profit for period hk$96 million versus hk$153.0 million

* "In macau, we are optimistic about retail sector growth, since central government has identified macau tourism as a key economic focus"

* "In q3 of fy 2016/17 retail sales and same store sales in hong kong and macau increased by 2.9% and 0.1% year-on-year respectively"

* In singapore, group will continue to realise synergies following takeover of operations by malaysian management team

"Profitability will continue to be impacted by strong competition and with lower gross profit margins in hong kong and macau"