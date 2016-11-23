FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 2:51 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-360 Capital Group enters deal with Centuria Capital Group for $290.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - 360 Capital Group Ltd

* Entered into a transaction to sell 360 Capital Investment Management Limited (CIML) as well as its coinvestment stakes in all funds to Centuria Capital Group

* Deal for $290.7 million

* Group is to provide a $50.0 million vendor loan to Centuria for a term of up to 18 months at an interest rate of 5.0% p.a. Paid monthly

* Post the transaction, group's NTA per security expected to increase about 36.2% from $0.69 per security as at 30 June 2016 to $0.94 per security

* "group intends to fully repay its corporate bonds and be debt free post completion of the transaction"

* Group will also seek securityholder approval at its AGM to buy back up to 48.0 million securities as part of its capital management initiatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

