9 months ago
BRIEF-Tsogo Sun Holdings six-month adj HEPS unchanged at 88 cents
#Casinos & Gaming
November 23, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tsogo Sun Holdings six-month adj HEPS unchanged at 88 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd :

* HY income R6.3 billion up 8 pct

* Adjusted HEPS 88.0 cents unchanged for six months ended Sept. 30

* Gaming win for six months grew by a disappointing 3 pct on prior period with growth in slots win at 1 pct and tables win at 12 pct

* Interim dividend per share 34.0 cents up 10 pct

* Given weak state of S.African economy, many of commodity focused countries in which group operates, trading is expected to remain under pressure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

