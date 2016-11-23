FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tiger Brands Ltd says total HEPS for year ended Sept.30 up 19 pct
November 23, 2016 / 5:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Tiger Brands Ltd says total HEPS for year ended Sept.30 up 19 pct

Reuters Staff

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Tiger Brands Limited :

* Fy strong domestic volume growth of 2 pct drives group turnover* up 11 pct r31,7 billion

* Fy group operating income* (before IFRS 2) up 5 pct to r4,2 billion

* Total HEPS up 19 pct to 2 127 cents boosted by disposal of TBCG

* Final dividend of 702 cents per share, with total dividend up 12 pct to 1 065 cents per share

* Fy heps* up 2 pct to 2 130 cents

* Fy total group turnover from continuing operations increasing by 11 pct to r31,7 billion (2015: r28,7 billion)

* Fy profit before tax from continuing operations increased by 10 pct to r4,5 billion (2015: r4,1 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

