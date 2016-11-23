FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Equites Property Fund announces equity raise of about 500 mln rand
November 23, 2016 / 6:06 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Equites Property Fund announces equity raise of about 500 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Equites Property Fund Ltd :

* Accelerated Book Build

* Announces an equity raising of approximately R500 million through issue of new shares subject to pricing acceptable to equites

* New shares will be issued under equites' specific authority to issue shares for cash as approved at general meeting held on Nov. 22, 2016

* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process

* Only public investors may participate in equity raise which is subject to a minimum subscription application of R1 million per applicant

* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as is reasonably practicable following closing of book build

* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

