FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Ablynx 9-month net profit turns to 10.9 million euros
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 23, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Ablynx 9-month net profit turns to 10.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ablynx NV :

* 9-month revenue 68.9 million euros ($73.22 million) versus 53.6 million euros year ago

* 9-month operating loss of 13.6 million euros versus loss of 13.3 million euros year ago

* 9-month net profit of 10.9 million euros versus loss 21.7 million euros year ago

* Cash position at September 30 of 263.6 million euros compared to 262.2 euros at 30 September 2015

* 2016 outlook and financial guidance confirmed

* Reiterates its net cash burn guidance for full year 2016 of 65-75 million euros, not including net proceeds from private placement of new shares announced on June 1, 2016

* Has started process of identifying a new partner for vobarilizumab in RA

* Before year-end, expects to start a phase IIb dose-ranging efficacy study with inhaled ALX-0171

* Recruitment of 300 patients in SLE Phase II study ahead of schedule; results anticipated in H1 2018

* On track to file for conditional approval of caplacizumab in Europe in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.