9 months ago
BRIEF-Swedbank says reaches agreement with Latvian authorities, to pay EUR 1.36 mln fine
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
#Financials
November 23, 2016 / 6:31 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Swedbank says reaches agreement with Latvian authorities, to pay EUR 1.36 mln fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Swedbank

* Says reaches agreement with Latvian authorities

* Says agreement includes a fine of EUR 1.36 million and a series of mitigating actions

* Says following a recent audit by the Latvian commission, Swedbank has committed to implementing a series of further actions in order to mitigate identified deficiencies

* Says findings included deficiencies in internal control systems, processes and documentation

* Says during spring of 2016, the Commission carried out an inspection related to the effectiveness of Swedbank's internal control systems for the prevention of money laundering in Latvia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

