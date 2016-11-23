FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Mine Restoration says Stellar Capital ends talks to sell its interests in co
November 23, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Mine Restoration says Stellar Capital ends talks to sell its interests in co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Mine Restoration Investments Ltd :

* Discussions between Stellar Capital, a major shareholder and creditor of the company, and potential investor have terminated over acquisition of Stellar Capital's interests in the company, comprising shares in and a claim against MRI

* Company is therefore continuing to assess alternative means of realising value for shareholders

* Auditors have identified a reportable irregularity relating to non-compliance by company of section 30 of companies act, no 71 of 2008

* Annual financial statements for year ended Feb. 28. 2017 have not yet been prepared resulting in reportable irregularity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

