Nov 23 (Reuters) - Finsbury Food Group Plc :

* Consumer confidence has remained stronger than anticipated, input costs have increased substantially following Sterling's weakness

* Group has been able to respond to these challenges by modifying promotional activity

* Total group sales revenues were £101.5 mln during first four months