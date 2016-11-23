FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GSK's Mepolizumab meets endpoints in phase 3 EGPA study
November 23, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-GSK's Mepolizumab meets endpoints in phase 3 EGPA study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Mepolizumab meets endpoints in phase 3 egpa study

* Phase lll study of mepolizumab meets co-primary endpoints and all secondary endpoints in patients with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

* Mepolizumab is not approved for use anywhere in world for EGPA.

* Will support GSK's plans to submit regulatory applications for this patient population, expected in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

