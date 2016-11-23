BRIEF-Ses announces pricing of second hybrid bond offering

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Ses SA :

* Announced pricing of a second hybrid bond offering, complementary to first hybrid offering completed in June 2016

* To sell 550 million euros ($584.38 million) of deeply subordinated fixed rate resettable securities with a first call date on 29 January 2024 ; coupon of 5.625 pct (yield of 5.75 pct)

* Part of proceeds will be used to complete refinancing of entire O3b debt in 2016, allowing SES to increase amount of financial synergies realised from 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9412 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)