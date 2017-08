Nov 23 (Reuters) - Keppel DC REIT :

* Loan facility obtained by Keppel Dc Reit Group

* Unit has obtained loan facility guaranteed by Perpetual (Asia) Limited

* KDCRFC, as borrower, obtained a GBP36.4 million 5-year term loan facility

* Assuming occurrence of prepayment event aggregate level of facilities that may be affected is approximately s$570.5 million