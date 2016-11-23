FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forfarmers Q3 EBITDA rises
November 23, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Forfarmers Q3 EBITDA rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Forfarmers NV :

* Q3 EBITDA growth in line with improvement in first half year 2016

* Q3 gross profit: - small growth at constant currencies - ultimately a decrease due to devaluation of pound sterling

* Positive effects of reorganization and process changes will contribute to results as of 2018

* On schedule with realization of Horizon 2020 strategy and earlier disclosed target with respect to an average EBITDA growth of in mid single digits at constant currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
