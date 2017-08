Nov 23 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG :

* Awarded building technology contract for wind turbine production facility in Cuxhaven

* The contract value for Alpiq is approximately 44 million Swiss francs ($43.55 million)

* New production facility in Cuxhaven will commence production in mid-2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gj3PPa Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0104 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)