9 months ago
BRIEF-Scottish Salmon Company Q3 EBITDA loss flat at GBP 1.4 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 23, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Scottish Salmon Company Q3 EBITDA loss flat at GBP 1.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Scottish Salmon Company Plc :

* Q3 revenue 25.1 million pound ($31.1 million) versus 18.0 million pound year ago

* Q3 harvest volume 5,486 tonnes versus 5,130 tonnes year ago

* Q3 EBITDA loss 1.4 million pound versus loss 1.5 million pound year ago

* Now guides harvest volumes to around 25,000 tonnes for this financial year with priority being fulfilment of contracted sales

* Expects similar levels of harvest volumes in 2017 as impact of current biological challenges unwinds Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8059 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
