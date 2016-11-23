FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hammerson says VIA Outlets buys European portfolio
November 23, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Hammerson says VIA Outlets buys European portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Hammerson

* VIA outlets acquires European portfolio

* Hammerson and its partners in VIA Outlets, APG, Meyer Bergman and Value Retail, have signed an agreement to acquire, subject to regulatory clearance, four established outlet centres as part of its growth strategy in the European outlet market.

* The retail venues, located close to major cities in Germany, Portugal, Spain and Poland, have total gross asset value of 587 million eur (£502 million) and a blended net initial yield of 5.5%.

* Transaction takes total size of VIA Outlets portfolio to eur 1.1 billion eur across 10 assets and delivers critical mass to this successful European outlets venture. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

