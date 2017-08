Nov 23 (Reuters) - Helical Plc :

* Helical sells six assets for £26 million

* Helical- 6 assets, total 382,000 sq ft, located in havant, salford, rugby, alfreton and two in northampton and have been sold to londonmetric property