BRIEF-Palm Hills Developments launch sales in Palm Hills New Cairo with 100 pct sellout

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Palm Hills Developments Company SAE

* Palm Hills Developments successfully launch sales in Palm Hills New Cairo with 100 percent sellout of offered standalone units

* On Nov 15 launched new sales of first tranche comprising 157 standalone units despite having offers for 250 units

* All offered standalone units were sold at total value of EGP 1.04 billion

* Construction works of first phase will commence during 2017 with all unit deliveries scheduled for completion during 2021 Source: (bit.ly/2fQgeLN) Further company coverage: