BRIEF-Solocal's pool of creditors won't support restructuration plan which wouldn't be accepted by shareholders

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :

* Pool of creditors representing 37 pct of co debt sent a letter in which they state that they won't support a restructuration plan which wouldn't be accepted by shareholders

* Pool of creditors advises the company to cancel the creditors meeting and AGM planned on Nov 30 and Dec 15

* Pool of creditors advises all creditors to use their creditor rights to claim the refunding of amounts owed by Solocal