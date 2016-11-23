FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 8:35 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Solocal's pool of creditors won't support restructuration plan which wouldn't be accepted by shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Solocal Group SA :

* Pool of creditors representing 37 pct of co debt sent a letter in which they state that they won't support a restructuration plan which wouldn't be accepted by shareholders

* Pool of creditors advises the company to cancel the creditors meeting and AGM planned on Nov 30 and Dec 15

* Pool of creditors advises all creditors to use their creditor rights to claim the refunding of amounts owed by Solocal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

