9 months ago
BRIEF-NVest says HEPS in six months to Aug. 31 up 10.4 pct
November 23, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-NVest says HEPS in six months to Aug. 31 up 10.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - NVest Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31 2016 and interim dividend declaration

* Six month revenue increased by 76.6 pct to 139 mln rand (78.9 mln rand for same period in 2015)

* For six months to Aug. 31 , headline earnings per share increased by 10.4 pct to 10.28 cents per share (9.31 cents for same period in 2015)

* Assets under management and administration have grown to approximately 24 bln rand as at Aug. 31 (14 bln rand as at Aug. 31 2015)

* Declared an interim dividend of 5.3 cents per share for six months ended Aug. 31 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

