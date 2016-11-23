BRIEF-Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg 9-mth pre-tax profit down 58 pct

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :

* Core tier I ratio as per Sept. 30, 2016 grew compared to Sept. 30, 2015, from 12.98 percent to 14.07 percent

* 9-month net interest income of 108.6 million euros ($115.25 million) versus 128.9 million euros year ago

* 9-month result before tax 72.6 million euros versus 172.1 million euros year ago (down 57.8 percent)

* Sees significant decline in earnings for 2016