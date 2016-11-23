FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 23, 2016 / 9:45 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Capital says Reliance Broadcast Network to divest 49 pct stake in 92.7 BigFM

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd

* Reliance Capital to reduce debt by Rs. 1,900 crore (US$ 283 million) through value unlocking in radio and TV business

* Says Reliance Broadcast Network Limited to divest 49 pct stake in 92.7 BIGFM to zee media corporation as part of value unlocking

* Says Zee Entertainment Enterprise to acquire 100 pct stake in Reliance's general entertainment TV business

* Says transaction expected to be completed by next year

* Says both transactions approved by boards of respective companies

* EY was the financial advisor to RBNL for the transactions

* Says both companies shall also have a call / put option for the balance 51 per cent stake in both the SPVs after the stipulated lock-in period

* Says Big Magic and Big Ganga channels would be merged into ZEEL as part of this transaction.

* Says RBNL to transfer 45 operational and 14 new channels into 2 SPVs respectively; ZMCL to buy 49 percent stake in each of two SPVs Source text: bit.ly/2gjsNhp Further company coverage:

