Nov 23 (Reuters) - Far East Consortium International Ltd

* Revenue for 1h fy2017 increased by 59.0% to approximately hk$3.0 billion

* Interim dividend for 1h fy2017 increased to hk3.5 cents per share

* Net profit attributable to shareholders of company for 1h fy2017 increased by 158.9% to hk$681 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: