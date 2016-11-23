BRIEF-General Communication's unit and GCI Holdings enter amendment

Nov 23 (Reuters) - General Communication Inc :

* General Communication - co's unit & GCI Holdings entered a third amendment & a fourth amendment to credit & guarantee agreement dated as of Feb 2, 2015

* Amendments refinanced credit facilities under credit agreement with new credit facilities - SEC filing

* General Communication- unit's amended credit facilities include $215 million term loan A, a $245.875 million term loan B, a $200 million revolving credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2gKfU3f) Further company coverage: